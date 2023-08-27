Novak Djokovic reflected on a memorable yet extremely difficult Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz last week in three sets after a grueling, near-four hour final in what many observers are calling one of the greatest Masters finals of all time.

The 36-year-old notably emerged victorious after trailing by a set as well as saving a match point in the second set. The final set lasted one hour, 39 minutes and once Djokovic finally won, he fell on his back before ripping off his shirt.

Ahead of the US Open, Djokovic looked back on the final and explained why it was similar to winning a Grand Slam title.

“Well, I get nervous as anybody else really. People think that I don’t have any stress or tension. Actually in contrary, I have quite a lot of that. I have to deal with it, manage it,” Djokovic said during the pre-tournament press conference (via Tennis 365). “Everyone has their own way of managing the emotions and trying to be in optimal balance emotionally, mentally, and physically in order to perform their best. I’ve played great the entire week prior to the finals. Haven’t dropped a set in Cincinnati.

“Then played night sessions all of the matches, then I played on a very hot day, just experienced physical difficulties. Carlos was playing very well. He’s always pushing me to the limit. I think I do to him pretty much the same thing. That’s why we produced memorable final. It was one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals I was ever part of in best-of-three, no doubt, throughout my career.

“That’s why I fell on the ground after I won the match because it felt like winning a Grand Slam, to be honest. The amount of exchanges and rallies. It was physically so demanding and grueling that I felt very exhausted for the next few days.”

Next up is the US Open where Djokovic will be playing for the first time since the 2021 final when he lost to Daniil Medvedev. Just one win in New York is enough for the 23-time Grand Slam winner to regain the No. 1 ranking.

However, his goal will be winning it all but for now, he's simply excited to be back in front of what he calls probably the loudest fans in tennis.

“The first feeling that I have is excitement to come back because it is the biggest arena we have in our sport, the biggest stadium, and definitely the most fun, electric, exciting atmosphere out there in tennis, playing night session in Arthur Ashe, no doubt,” he added. “I’m very excited that I’ll be able to play the opening night on Monday.

“Come back in front of probably the loudest fans in sport, tennis fans in sport. I’m just very, very looking forward to that.