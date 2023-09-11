Novak Djokovic has done it. The Serbian tennis superstar completed his mission in his return to the US Open, as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the Grand Slam tournament at Flushing Meadows Sunday night. With that, he now has 24 major titles. Djokovic also scored major points for celebrating his victory in Kobe Bryant style, rocking a Black Mamba shirt while still on the court.

Novak Djokovic rocking a Kobe Bryant 'Mamba Forever' tee shirt after winning the US Open Championship💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Aut355kdzK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2023

After the match, Djokovic put on a Kobe Bryant shirt that has an image of him and the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Of course, the number 24 is — and always will be — linked to Kobe, who used to don those digits during his time in the NBA.

“Kobe was [a] close friend… 24 is the jersey he wore when he became a legend… I thought it could be a nice symbolic thing to acknowledge him,” Novak Djokovic said during the postgame interview.

Djokovic, who was not able to participate in the 2022 edition of the US Open because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, made the most of his comeback in the tournament. He started his campaign in Queens by dominating Alexandre Muller in the first round. Among his other victims in the tournament were Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals and Ben Shelton in the semifinals. Many were expecting Djokovic to face world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the 2023 US Open, but Medvedev spoiled that date when he defeated the Spaniard in the semifinals.

Djokovic's win over Medvedev gave him not just his 24th Grand Slam title but also his fourth championship in the US Open. He won it the first time in 2011 then again in 2015 and 2018.