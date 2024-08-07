The end of tennis' golden age is nearing. With Roger Federer's Laver Cup decision two years ago and Andy Murray's last dance at the Paris Olympics, only Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remain active on all three surfaces. However, the Spaniard who partnered up with Carlos Alcaraz could be saving his knees to prolong his legendary career. Thus, a big decision was made about his status for the upcoming US Open.

Rafael Nadal will not be competing in the US Open. Instead, his next tournament will be in the Laver Cup. This is famously the same competition where Roger Federer decided to hang up his racket and call it a career. The Spaniard unveiled this decision after he and Carlos Alcaraz failed to secure medals at the Paris Olympics.

“Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open a place where I have amazing memories. I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don’t think I will be able to give my 100% this time. Thanks to all my US Fans, in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of luck to all for the always amazing US Open! My next event will be the Laver Cup in Berlin,” he declared.

Rafael Nadal's US Open decision eliminates slam win possibility

This will mark Nadal's third slam tournament absence for the 2024 calendar year. He has failed to join Wimbledon and the Australian Open in preparation for a singles and double run with Alcaraz in the Olympics. The only exception is the slam tournament which he dominated in the past, Roland Garros. Even then, he was quickly knocked out by Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the first round.

Hopefully, Nadal will be able to join more slams come the 2025 ATP schedule despite his age.