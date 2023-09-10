Coco Gauff broke through and won her first career Grand Slam, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to win the US Open Women's Championship in Flushing, New York on Saturday.

Coco Gauff lost the first set to Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, but won the second set 6-3, then closed out the victory in the US Open.

The crowd was thrilled to see Gauff win her first Grand Slam at just 19 years old. So were many NBA players. A lot of them took to X to congratulate Gauff on the win.

Let's start with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trae Young was clearly hyped up to see Gauff take the win. He was not the only one.

Veteran player and former Golden State Warriors player Andre Igoudala came out with multiple Tweets.

Black excellence… — andre (@andre) September 9, 2023

Andre Igoudala then came out with a take on Sabalenka.

Oooh, I like Sabalenka after this interview… she firing folks like tech companies after the L… — andre (@andre) September 9, 2023

Lastly, we have Victor Oladipo, LaMarcus Aldridge and Isaiah Thomas chiming in and congratulating Gauff on the win as well.

Coco Gauff 🙏🏿🙌🏿🎾🔥 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) September 9, 2023

This is a day that many tennis fans have waited for. Even though Gauff called out her doubters after winning the US Open, many believed that some day she would become a Grand Slam winner, and now she has one under her belt at just 19 years old.

It will be interesting to see if this win takes any pressure off of Gauff at the next Grand Slam. She has the experience of winning one, and at her young age, she has the chance to add many more throughout her career.