USC basketball began its season without freshman Bronny James as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest in July. James took the next step in his return on Sunday though as he warmed up with his USC basketball teammates before their game against Brown for the first time since he left the team.

LeBron James, Bronny's father, said that they do intend for James to play at some point this season for USC basketball. There is no current timeline for that return, something that head coach Andy Enfield made clear after Sunday's game. He is excited about the prospect of getting James on the court nonetheless.

“It was great. He went through warmups with the team. He's a big part of our program and our team. He's a terrific teammate,” Enfield said, via ESPN. “We look forward to hopefully one day getting him back on the court, but when that day is, that's not my decision. We're going to be patient and go through the process.”

Bronny James was the 20th overall recruit in the class of 2023 according to ESPN. He chose to join No. 1 prospect Isaiah Collier at USC, firmly placing the Trojans in the college basketball spotlight.

Although James's USC debut is delayed, it builds more suspense for the already highly anticipated moment. The Trojans are 3-1 and have dropped to 23rd in the AP Top 25 rankings after being as high as 16th. USC basketball's loss came as a heavy favorite against UC-Irvine, a 10-point home loss.

The talk about USC basketball will probably ramp up once Bronny James returns, and Andy Enfield will welcome the outside noise if the freshman bursts onto the college scene and contributes right away.