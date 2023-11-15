Isaiah Collier had a big game for USC basketball despite the loss against UC Irvine, and he did it while battling an injury.

The USC basketball team came into the season ranked #21 in the preseason AP Poll because of their star-studded freshman class, and after starting the season with a dominant win against Kansas State, things looked good for the Trojans. They followed up that win with an easy victory against Cal State Bakersfield, but things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday night when USC took on UC Irvine basketball at home. The Anteaters came to play and they ended up shocking the Trojans by pulling off a 70-60 upset win.

UC Irvine took the lead late in the first half and they never surrendered it. USC basketball came back and made it a one point game late, but the Anteaters finished the contest on a 9-0 run to secure to upset victory. Isaiah Collier, one of the mighty talented freshman on the Trojans, led the way for USC with 23 points, but he is batting an injury right now. Andy Enfield updated his situation after the game.

“He only practiced half day yesterday, he’s been hurt the whole week,” Andy Enfield said after the game, according to a tweet from Fred Cervantes. “He hurt himself and banged knees in our last game. I thought he gave a good effort, he got tired and started cramping up.”

Isaiah Collier was still able to play for 33 minutes and lead the USC team in scoring, so it doesn't sound like the injury is bothering him too much. With Bronny James, one of the other big-named USC freshman, still out because of his cardiac arrest episode, losing Collier would be extremely unfortunate for the Trojans.

USC will look to bounce back on Sunday when they return home for a battle against Brown.