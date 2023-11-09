Bronny James hasn't made his USC basketball debut yet, but he is already making college athletics history off the court.

The USC basketball team is coming into this season with a lot of hype, and in their season opener on Monday night, the Trojans looked legit. USC got things going against Kansas State in Las Vegas, and the Wildcats are coming off of a trip to the Elite 8. This game was expected to be close as the Trojans came in favored by 2.5, but USC ended up dominating for almost the entire game. They got ahead early and they never let Kansas State back into it. The Trojans ended up winning the game 82-69, and they are now 1-0 on the season.

USC basketball has so much hype coming into this season because of their star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Trojans signed the top player in the class, Isaiah Collier, and they also signed the son of LeBron James, Bronny James. Collier had a huge game in his debut against Kansas State as he dropped 18 points on 7/9 shooting. James was unfortunately on the bench for that game as he is still recovering from his cardiac arrest incident. While he hasn't touched the floor yet, he is still making college athletics history.

Bronny James now has officially licensed jerseys and shirt jerseys, and he is the first college athlete to be able to say that, according to a tweet from Darren Rovell. James hasn't even played a game for USC yet, and he is already changing the game. He also has one of the top NIL valuations in the country.

It's unclear when we will see James make his USC basketball debut, but he does plan on returning this season. After such a scary incident, it'll certainly take some time before he is ready to participate in a full-speed game.

The Trojans are back in action at home on Thursday night against Cal State Bakersfield as they look to improve to 2-0 on the season.