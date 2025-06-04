The 2025 college football season hasn’t started yet, but the sparks between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Vanderbilt Commodores football programs are already flying—and hard. The growing rivalry took a fiery turn when Ryan Williams delivered a message that instantly went viral.

After reflecting on last year’s shocking 40–35 loss to Vanderbilt, Williams didn’t hold back about the October 4th rematch during a conversation with Jon Gruden, who posted the clip on X, formerly Twitter.

Alabama's loss to Vanderbilt last season SHOCKED college football, and I got to ask Ryan Williams how Alabama dealt with that and how they will respond this season! pic.twitter.com/n4PtzgIAt8 — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We don’t call them revenge games … we’re going to kill an ant with a sledgehammer.”

The quote has become bulletin-board material for Vanderbilt—and starting quarterback Diego Pavia made sure to respond with his own fire. He reposted a reel on Instagram set to Gucci Mane lyrics.

“They actin like they tough but don’t want no confrontation,” the post read.

He added shushing and laughing emojis, sending a clear message that the Commodores aren’t backing down.

Last year, Pavia torched Alabama for 120 yards and snapped their 23-game win streak. After the game, he delivered a message that rubbed the Crimson Tide the wrong way.

“Vandy we f*ing turnt.”

The upset derailed Crimson Tide football’s playoff hopes and added fuel to an already simmering rivalry.

Now, with both stars back—Williams after an 865-yard, 8-touchdown freshman season, and Pavia after winning an NCAA eligibility battle—the rematch looms large. This Alabama vs. Vanderbilt clash isn’t just a circle-the-date moment, it’s personal.

The 2025 college football season is already brimming with storylines, but few match the fire surrounding this SEC grudge match. With offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb dialing up a new scheme and quarterback Ty Simpson leading the charge, Alabama football is locked in on making a statement. They're driven by last season’s stumbles, aiming to reassert dominance in a stacked conference.

On the flip side, Pavia isn’t just embracing the smoke—he’s demanding it. Backed by a rising defense and a no-fear mentality, the Commodores are out to prove their breakthrough wasn’t a fluke.

Bryant-Denny Stadium will be electric on October 4, and all eyes will be on how this narrative unfolds. Will Crimson Tide football live up to its “sledgehammer” vow, or will Diego Pavia lead Vanderbilt to another SEC shocker that echoes through the entire nation?