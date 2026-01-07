NBA 2K26 Season 4 Details have arrived, with Spurs' C Victor Wembanyama' and 76ers' G Tyrese Maxey headlining the season. Overall, NBA 2K26 Season 4 features new content for MyCAREER & MyTEAM players. Furthermore, players can expect up to 80 new free rewards split across both modes when season 4 drops. Nevertheless, here is everything we know about the upcoming season.

Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey Headline 2K26 Season 4, New Details Revealed

NBA 2K26 Season 44 is headlined by San Antonio Spurs' C Victor Wembanyama, as well as Philadelphia 76ers' G Tyrese Maxey. Wemby has been headlining multiple NBA 2K seasons since he was drafted back in 2023. He was also the highest-rated rookie in NBA history when NBA 2K24 dropped with an 84 OVR.

In real life, he's essentially proved why he's worth all the hype. This season, the star center has been averaging over 24 points per game along with 11.4 rebounds per contest. His ability as both a defender and a scorer make him a versatile threat against any team in the league.

Furthermore, Wemby's presence on the team has helped the squad grow stronger over the years. In his rookie season, the team went 22-60. And in his second year, the team finished with a 34-48 record. Now, the team is currently 25-11 and ranks 1st in their division.

Tyrese Maxey is also enjoying an incredible season. Overall, he's currently averaging 31 points per game this season (third most in the league). Furthermore, his seven assists per game rank as 7th most in the league.

NBA 2K26 Season 4 All Confirmed Rewards in MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online So Far

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K26 Season 4 include:

MyCAREER Level 7: Spaceship Basketball Level 8: 8×8 Off-Road Vehicle Level 19: ‘Bango the Buck' Milwaukee Bucks Mascot Level 29: Dreads (Hairstyle) Level 33: Diamond Eyes Level 33: Cade Cunningham Jersey Tee Level 36: All-Star Hockey Jersey Level 39: Hyperfade Suit (New Gen) Level 40: +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)

MyTEAM Level 1: Evolution Evo Tyrese Maxey Level 7: 3x ‘Cheater' Game Changer Card Level 10: Diamond Thabo Sefolosha Level 15: 92+ OVR Pack Level 20: Pink Diamond D'Andre Jordan Level 22: 3x ‘Gimme More' & ‘Chicken Dinner' Game Change Cards Level 25: Season 4 Rewards Pink Diamond Player Pack Level 28: Galaxy Opal Coach Tyronn Lue Level 30: Galaxy Opal Bradley Beal Level 32: 10,000 MTP Level 33: 95+ OVR Premium Pack Level 35: Dark Matter Angel Reese Level 39: 50 Coach Points Level 40: Dark Matter Russell Westbrook

The W Online Rewards: Weekly: Arike Ogunbowale Jersey Gold Body Mod Aquarius Top + Necklace Pisces Top + Necklace 6 Game Team Accelerator Boosts 6 Game Team Resilience Boosts Lila Leslie Jersey Dress Season: New York Libery Ball New York Libery Jersey Card Clothing Bundles 5,000 VC Badge Elevator Badge Perks Breakthrough Sleeves



Check back with us this Friday, November January 9th, for the full list of rewards. Overall, Season 4 drops at 11:00 AM ET on Friday.

Lastly, make sure to try and earn any outstanding rewards from your Season 3 Pass. Make sure to use Double XP Tokens if necessary, and best of luck earning all rewards for the season. We'll see you in The City when the newest season drops!

Overall, that includes everything you ned to know about NBA 2K26 Season 4. Generally, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Furthermore, feel free to look over the latest patch notes for Season 3 before its release this Friday. Overall, we look forward to jumping in to Season 3.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.