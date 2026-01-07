Trinidad Chambliss agreed to a deal to return to Ole Miss football next season, but that doesn't mean it will happen. He's still waiting to see if he'll be eligible to play after filing a medical redsirt waiver for a sixth year of eligibility. Unfortunately, he has not gotten an answer from the NCAA yet.

That has led Ole Miss to keep their options open, and they have their eyes on a particular quarterback, according to Matt Zentiz of CBS Sports.

“Ole Miss and Stanford are working to get Florida quarterback transfer DJ Lagway in for a visit, sources tell me and Chris Hummer. Baylor and Virginia among the other teams in the mix for Lagway, who ranks as one of the top available players in the transfer portal,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twittter.

With Jon Sumrall taking over at Florida, there was uncertainty of in Lagway would stay with the team. All of those questions went out the door when he went in the transfer portal, and now teams are lining up to bring him to their team. Lagway has already met with Florida State, and he is also set to visit Baylor.

If Ole Miss is able to put on a good visit for Lagway, they could have a chance at getting the quarterback. At the same time, they still have to wait to see what happens with Chambliss, who has said this process is fustrating.

“It has been a little frustrating. But I can't let that overtake what my mindset is right now, and that's to win a football game and beat Miami. So, I would say I'm a little frustrated, but I can't let that take over me.”

Chambliss is having a strong season with Ole Miss, and he would love to continue playing for them next season, but only time will tell.