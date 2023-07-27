USC basketball star Bronny James stopped the basketball world in its tracks on Monday when it was reported that he suffered cardiac arrest during a workout. It is now being reported that Bronny James has been discharged from the hospital and is at home, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. ”

This is great news for James and the James family, as the hope is he can recover as quickly and as seamlessly as possible. More good news is that the consulting cardiologist on James' case says that the response was smooth and went according to plan.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC' athletics medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Overall, this sounds like a best-case scenario given the circumstances. Everything will now be up to the recovery process and how to best get James feeling like himself again. For the sake of Bronny James, USC basketball should not be worrying about getting him back onto the court anytime soon, instead solely focusing on both James' physical and mental health.