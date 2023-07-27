While it is still unknown what caused Bronny James to go into cardiac arrest earlier this week, the good news is that he continues to recover each and everyday with his family right by his side. On Tuesday, LeBron James posted a picture of his entire family with a single emoji on Instagram in light of what has happened.

The picture LeBron posted was from the 2023 ESPYS that took place just a couple of weeks ago on July 12. James was given the award for the best record-breaking performance at the ceremony, which is the award his daughter is holding in the photo.

All recent reports suggest that Bronny is on the mend, much to the delight of both of his parents. At this time, there is no telling whether or not the All-American's young basketball career is in jeopardy, as doctors and physicians will continue to run tests in order to figure out the cause of this medical scare during a workout with USC basketball.

When this news first came out earlier this week, many NBA stars, including the likes of Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson, took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers for Bronny and his family.

LeBron acknowledged all the thoughts and prayers sent his family's way on Thursday by also posting an update on Twitter.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James posted. “We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑.”

Announcing that he would return for his 21st season in the NBA, all of LeBron James' attention will be on his son for the rest of this summer and NBA offseason.