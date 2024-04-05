USC basketball is going through some big changes after hiring Eric Musselman as the new head coach. However, the talk of the town is Bronny James, as he has declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal at the same time. Musselman now shares his take on James' decision.
When asked about James, Musselman essentially wished him the best but did make a point to let James know he's more than welcome to return to the USC basketball program, according to Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com. Bronny James will weigh his options and make a decision he feels is best for him.
It'll be interesting to see how it plays out for Bronny James. His health scare early in the season did him no favors, as it likely prevented James from reach his full potential for the Trojans. However, he's now looking at the NBA Draft and transfer portal.
James is likely to make a decision based on how his NBA Draft evaluation goes. Considering he played a role position and put up minimal stats, it's hard to imagine Bronny James making much of an impact in the league right now. In fact, oddsmakers have Bronny James staying in college next season.
No matter how it plays out, it's cool to see Eric Musselman support James in his decision. It's possible James could thrive with the USC basketball program with a new head coach in command. However, it's common for players to leave a program when a new head coach takes over.
USC basketball's future outlook
Eric Musselman proved to be a solid coach during his time at Arkansas. He has 35 years of coaching experience. He's gone back and forth between the NBA and college basketball. Musselman's even coached internationally as well for China, the USA, Dominican Republic, and Venezuela.
That kind of experience is exactly what USC basketball needs right now. The Trojans have had a good basketball team over the years so it'll be cool to see Eric Musselman hopefully turn the program around.
With that said, the future outlook for the Trojans looks bright. USC basketball will be playing in the Big Ten. They'll have better competition and it could turn the Trojans into a powerhouse in college sports. Look for Eric Musselman to get this team back in shape, as they aim to make a NCAA Tournament appearance next season.