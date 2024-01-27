USC basketball is releasing more information about what kept center Joshua Morgan on the bench for a few games.

The virus caused a drastic change in Morgan's body. The big man lost 15 pounds due to the illness and is still underweight, although he's gaining some strength. Morgan played for the first time in a few games against Arizona on January 17. He had missed two games for the Trojans due to the virus.

USC basketball certainly welcomes Morgan back, and is hopeful for his continued improvement. The basketball team is mired in a disappointing 8-11 season, partly because of injuries to Morgan and star freshman guard Bronny James. Freshman phenom Isaiah Collier is working hard to keep the Trojans afloat, averaging more than 15 points a contest. USC is at the bottom of the Pac 12 conference standings, with a 2-6 conference mark.

On the season, Morgan is averaging 6 points and four rebounds. He's played in 17 games for USC basketball, and averaging about 21 minutes per game. The Trojans hope he can go on Saturday, as the team plays rival UCLA in a game with two desperate 8-11 teams. USC basketball is on a four-game losing streak and desperately searching for answers and wins in its final season in the Pac 12. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are all headed to the Big Ten for next season.

USC and UCLA play at 8:00 Eastern on Saturday. The loser of this game may see all hope lost for an NCAA tournament berth this year.