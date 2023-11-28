USC basketball became the latest Division I program to express their written interest for four-star recruit Nikolas Khamenia.

The USC Trojans became the latest NCAA basketball program to express interest in four-star recruit Nikolas Khamenia. Khamenia has become one of the hottest commodities in college hoops. The Trojans joined a long list of Division I programs, headlined by the Gonzaga Bulldogs to hand an offer to the Harvard Westlake junior.

The other programs that have fielded offers for the 6-foot-7 power forward include Kansas, UCLA, Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Minnesota, Cal, Virginia, Stanford, and St. John’s.

Gonzaga is still the favorite to land Khamenia as the junior has already paid the program an official visit in early October.

Nonetheless, USC should still have confidence in landing the California-native considering his Harvard Westlake teammate Trent Perry has already committed to the Trojans. Perhaps Terry could be the trump card that gets Khamenia to bring his talents to USC.

Should Khamenia choose USC basketball, he will join a loaded top-10 recruiting for 2025.

As Khamenia described himself, via On3, he is a versatile forward who can play inside and outside and dribble, pass, and shoot. He admitted to being a Spurs fan who followed Kawhi Leonard. He also studies the games of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

As of this writing, 247Sports ranks Khamenia as the 52nd-ranked prospect of 2025, the 12th-best power forward across the nation, and No. 8 among players in California.

“I’m looking for a place I can go and be welcomed with open arms,” said Khamenia via On3. “A place that is like a family on and off the court, where I can talk to the coach about anything. I want to play for a coach that will utilize all my skills and my versatility.”