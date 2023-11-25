Lakers star LeBron James is excited to see his son Bronny suit up for USC basketball sometime in the near future.

On Friday afternoon, 23rd-ranked USC basketball dropped to 4-2 on the young 2023-24 college basketball season with a narrow 72-70 loss against the Oklahoma Sooners. This game was tightly contested throughout, with USC taking a slight 39-36 lead into halftime of the game, but ultimately, Oklahoma was able to do just enough down the stretch to secure the impressive victory with a late tip-in.

One player who did not suit up for USC basketball is highly touted freshman Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star and basketball icon LeBron James. The younger James has yet to make his debut with the Trojans after suffering a health scare this past summer; however, a recent social media post from LeBron would seem to indicate that his son is closer than ever to taking the floor for USC for the first time.

LeBron James recently took to Instagram to comment on a post from Slam that depicted his son going through a warm up routine. James then wrote “The [storm] is coming!!” on his own Instagram story.

All basketball related discussions were put into their rightful perspective this past July when Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice in Los Angeles. Thankfully, James was in stable condition not long after the incident and has since fully recovered from the scare. Still, the emergency understandably caused some to wonder whether he would be able to play this season for the Trojans, or even play again at all.

Now, all signs point to Bronny James making his USC debut sooner rather than later.