USC football has lost another five-star recruit...

The exodus continues in Trojan nation, and by the looks of it, fans will see a massively different USC football team in 2024.

Lincoln Riley has already seen a number of former top recruits enter the transfer portal in recent weeks, and that trend continued on Tuesday after defensive end Korey Foreman decided to leave as well and enter the transfer portal, according to Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

Foreman, who was the no. 2 overall recruit and the top defensive lineman in the 2021 class, simply failed to establish himself as a significant contributor under Riley's tutelage. Through his three years with the team, he has only tallied 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception.

USC football losing top recruits, but they're adding more

As mentioned, Korey Foreman is only the latest among USC football's previous top recruits to leave the program. He joins the likes of five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis and four-star running back Raleek Brown who have all entered the transfer portal, too, per Ari Wasserman of The Athletic.

USC football has been increasing its efforts to bolster the roster amid the exits, recently landing four-star defensive lineman Carlon Jones. The Trojans also got the commitment of other top recruits such as four-star wide receiver Xavier Jordan, four-star cornerback Marcelles Williams, and four-star DL Jide Abasiri.

It's certainly not good to see the team lose plenty of promising players, but at the end of the day, these players have to do what they think is best for them. Hopefully, with more spots opening up, other players will have an opportunity to develop as impactful players on USC.