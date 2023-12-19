The Trojans continue to rack up some impressive recruits.

Four-star defensive lineman Carlon Jones of Bay City (TX) High announced his commitment to USC football on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Jones chose the USC football over Ohio State and Alabama.

His relationship with Lincoln Riley and the rest of the coaching staff, as well as their plans for him played a role in his decision as well, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports:

“I have a great relationship with coach Nua and Riley and also the new defense coordinator feels like family. I’m very versatile so I feel they can use me all over the front.”

He also talked about USC's location being ideal for him:

“The opportunities available in the city of Los Angeles, such as internships and being able to build my brand and get a great education in business. On the other hand, they have a great staff that I believe will be able to get me to where I need to be, which is the NFL.”

Jones ranks as the No. 351 player according to the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also checks in as the No. 34 defensive lineman and the No. 55 player in the state of Texas.

The Texas defensive lineman joins coach Lincoln Riley and the USC football top 20 2024 class. He is accompanied by four-star wide receiver Xavier Jordan, four-star cornerback Marcelles Williams, and others such as Lorenzo Cowan and Jide Abasiri.

After a recruiting lull due to their underwhelming performance this season, USC football has gotten the recruiting ball rolling again.