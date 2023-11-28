USC football's Caleb Williams speaks on the disappointing 2023 season for the Trojans and his process through the year.

USC football may have displayed one of the most disappointing college football seasons of all time. The Trojans have the potential No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft under center in Caleb Williams and one of the best offensive minds in Lincoln Riley as head coach.

Despite their weapons, USC football finished the season on a three-game losing streak. The Trojans are sixth in the Pac-12 with a 7-5 record. Williams spoke on the underwhelming year following their final regular-season game.

“I’ve never been in this situation, where I’m 7-5 and there are no playoff hopes at the end of the season. I’m dealing with it emotionally, dealing with it spiritually and physically. It’s been one of the most important years I think I’ve had. It’s tricky. I’ve had to have talks with Lincoln [Riley] — because obviously I haven’t been through it — or with my family members or people like that, just how to deal with this and lead, how to stay the same person I was before the season or after our first loss or second loss. So it was different. It was a learning process,” Williams said, per Ryan Kartje at LA Times.

This was Williams' second season as the full-time starter for USC football. He's still an extremely young talent, but the confusing part for most people is the decline of the Trojans. USC football was 11-3 in Williams and Riley's first season, heading into this season as the No. 6 team in the nation.

“I’m still learning things I need to get better at,” Williams said.

There was certainly pressure to be felt from Williams, but it was thought that he had the weapons in place to overcome obstacles. A player of his caliber is always seen on a pedestal, and this may deter people from understanding any mistakes. But as Williams said, he's still in the process of becoming the player he can one day become.