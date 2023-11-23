USC football coach Lincoln Riley said that he has considered giving up play calling if it would make the team better.

There are some changes coming to the USC football program by the time next season arrives, and a new defensive coordinator will be the biggest change, but head coach Lincoln Riley admitted that he has considered giving up play calling to oversee more aspects of the team.

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t do to do what’s right for the program,” Lincoln Riley said, via Antonio Morales of The Athletic. “I would never take anything off the table. So that’s something I’ve thought about from time to time. That’s also a piece of the puzzle in terms of who you hire, the other staff members you have, where the program is at at certain points. There’s nothing I would say, ‘Well, I’m just not going to do that because I don’t want to do that.’ Everything for me is like, ‘What’s going to make USC better?’ If I ever felt like that was, I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

In all likelihood, Riley will be going into next season with a new quarterback with Caleb Williams departed for the NFL. Caleb Williams is one of the top quarterbacks in college football and a great talent, so it will be interesting to see that transition.

Could changing play callers when a new quarterback is going to take over make sense? Maybe. It would surprise some to see Riley give up calling plays, however.

Regardless, it seems like Riley will consider doing anything to make USC better, even if it is something fans would not expect.