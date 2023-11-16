Caleb Williams and USC football will finish the regular season this weekend, and it could be the last time he puts on a Trojans uniform.

With Caleb Williams returning to the USC football team this season after winning the Heisman trophy last year, expectations for the Trojans went through the roof. They narrowly missed the College Football Playoff last year after a loss in the Pac-12 championship game dropped them from the fourth spot. USC was that close a year ago, and with a loaded roster this season, it seemed like the year the Trojans get over the hump in the Pac-12. The talent was certainly there on offense, but because of defensive struggles, this season has not gone the way that this team was expecting it to.

USC football started the season 6-0, but it was clear that they had some glaring issues on defense. All of those issues were extremely evident when they played Notre Dame, and things have come crashing down ever since. Since that 6-0 start, the Trojans are 1-4 in their last five, and instead of fighting for a playoff spot, they are fighting for the Las Vegas Bowl. The season has not gone as planned, and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was recently fired because of the defensive struggles.

The Trojans are now unranked and 7-4 on the season. USC has just one regular season game left as they play UCLA football on Saturday, and it will likely be the last time we see Caleb Williams in a USC uniform. Here's how he wants to be remembered by Trojans fans.

“I honestly haven’t thought of anything like that,” Williams said, according to an article from On3. “I’d say a player that went out there and gave his all every play, every chance he got. I’d say a player that cared for his teammates. I’d say a player that wanted to go out there and win every single game that we had. So I’d say those, and obviously as a player you want to go down and try to be one of the best and greatest players ever.”

Williams has certainly made a name for himself at USC, and he is one of the best college QBs that we have in recent years. He is going to be one of the first players taken in next year's NFL Draft. It's a shame that we never saw Williams in the College Football Playoff, but he still had a remarkable career.