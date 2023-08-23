USC football star Caleb Williams is not only the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he's arguably the top prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into his junior year. While you'd imagine it's a foregone conclusion that Williams will make the jump to the pro level next April, it's not.

With the college football season around the corner, the signal-caller admitted that he's not yet sure if he'll enter the draft. Via ESPN:

“That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year,” Williams said of the 2024 NFL draft. “It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we'll have to see at the end of this year.”

For the time being, the goal is surely taking the Trojans to the College Football Playoff. But, it's hard to believe he'd stay another year at USC. In 2022, Williams was absolutely electric, racking up 4,537 yards while throwing for 42 touchdowns and also rushing for another 10 scores as Lincoln Riley's squad made the Pac-12 title game.

Williams did say it will be more than one factor that leads to his decision when the 2023 campaign does end:

“I don't think there'd be one specific thing to effect and detour that type of decision,” Caleb Williams said. “It'd have to be a multitude of things to lead me to one side or the other.”

It would certainly be surprising if Williams passed up the opportunity to be the first overall pick. Nevertheless, the QB will have more of an idea of where his head is at once the new year rolls around.