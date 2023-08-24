The USC football team had been down in recent years before Lincoln Riley took over last season, and a switch was immediately flipped. The Trojans found themselves 11-1 and ranked fourth in the country heading into the Pac-12 championship game against Utah football. Win, and USC is going to the College Football Playoff. That is when things went down hill for the Trojans. Utah won the Pac-12 title game and USC went on to fall against Tulane football in the Cotton Bowl to finish the season 11-3. Not at all what the team or fans were hoping for, but it was still a huge step in the right direction.

Now, USC football has very lofty expectations for the 2023 season. Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman trophy winner, is back at quarterback, and the Trojans have all the weapons around him for the offense to be lethal. The defense was the issue last year, and if USC fixed some of those problems in the offseason, USC will be one of the best teams in the country. The team doesn't want to just be one of the best teams, however, they want to be the best.

“Pac-12 championship. National championship. 15-0.” USC wide receiver Dorian Singer said in regards to the Trojans' team goals, according to Preferred Walk-On.

USC is coming for it all this season. They were right on the doorstep of the CFP last year, and they believe that they can get there in 2023, and win the whole thing. It won't be easy, as the Trojans have some tough matchups on the schedule, but they certainly have the talent to make a lot of noise this season.