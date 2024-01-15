The Trojans hired away a key part of Sean McVay's staff.

USC football continued overhauling their defensive staff on Monday, poaching key defensive coach Eric Henderson from the Rams, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic:

“USC announces Eric Henderson as co-defensive coordinator/run game coordinator/defensive line coach. Henderson most recently served as the DL coach/run game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.”

Henderson most recently served as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Rams. He has been named co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach/run game coordinator for Lincoln Riley and USC football.

Before joining the Rams, Henderson spent two seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and has prior college experience in 2016 working at UTSA as their defensive line as well as stops with Oklahoma State, and Georgia Military College.

Henderson brings a Super Bowl ring with him to the staff, as well as a reputation for developing one of best run defenses in theNFL year after year.

What this means for the Rams

Losing Henderson to USC football is a big blow for the Rams' defense. Henderson has shown a great ability to develop quality interior linemen over the years, beyond just Aaron Donald, who have received big contracts from other teams. Kobie Turner this season is the most recent example of a player who has made the jump under Henderson's tutelage.

After falling short Sunday night in the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions on the road, the Rams will need to shore up multiple positional groups. Unfortunately for them, the defensive line group just likely had its ceiling lowered a little bit with Henderson's departure to USC football.