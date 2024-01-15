Sean McVay speaks up after loss to Lions.

The Los Angeles Rams will have to wait for at least another season for a shot at returning to the top of the NFL again. It is an early offseason for the 2022 Super Bowl champions after falling short Sunday night in the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions on the road. The loss was made even more bitter for LA by how close the Rams were to pulling off an upset, losing by just the slimmest of margins to Jared Goff and company.

All that being said, Rams head coach Sean McVay still gave his team props during the postgame press conference.

“I’m so proud of this football team. They helped me find my way again,” McVay told reporters after the Rams' 24-23 loss to Detroit (h/t Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic).

Against the Lions, Matthew Stafford passed for 367 yards and two touchdowns, with wide receiver Puka Nacua going off for 181 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 10 targets.

Rams made the playoffs despite brutal start

The 2023 NFL season was quite an adventure for the Rams, who deserve much respect despite an early exit from the NFL playoffs. That they somehow managed to find their way to join the postseason was already a huge accomplishment for the team. After all, they lost six of their first nine games of the campaign before turning it on in the second half. Following their bye in Week 10 and with a 3-6 record, the Rams, instead of continuing their downward spiral. went on a hot stretch, as they went 7-1 the rest of the way. They also entered the playoffs on the heels of a four-game win streak and a 10-7 overall record in the regular season.

Had it not for a poor start to the season, the Rams likely would have been seeded higher in the playoffs. In any case, McVay was right to feel proud.

All things considered, the Rams can still feel good over their 2023 campaign. They made it back to the playoffs after missing it a season before with only a 5-12 record, an embarrassing downfall for the then-defending Super Bowl champs.