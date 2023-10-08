USC football scraped by Arizona in triple overtime on Saturday night to stay undefeated and improve to 6-0. The win wasn't pretty by any means, and there were a whole lot of ways the Trojans could have lost this game instead. Caleb Williams played one of the worst games of his career, although he still finished with over 250 yards and four touchdowns. The defense looked about as awful as it has all year, but did just enough to get the win. Postgame, Lincoln Riley commended that side of the ball, despite giving up 41 points.

“When you go down 17-0, you get tested internally,” Riley said, per ESPN. “Your culture gets tested quick. Defense is what got us going.” Jacobe Covington came up with a huge interception in the second quarter, which led to a quick Trojan touchdown. Those were USC's first points of the night and helped the offense get moving. Then, in third overtime, USC's defense finally came up with a huge stop to end the game.

The Trojans left a lot to be desired on Saturday night. For what it's worth, USC football has struggled with finishing games over the past year and a half. The most important thing is they found a way to win the game and are still undefeated.

“A lot of teams don't win this game going down 0-17,” Riley said. “My expectations are higher than anybody's. I want to score every fricking time we have the ball. In reality, that's not going to happen. And you can either panic or you can get back on it. We didn't play our best tonight by any stretch, but one game to another, I wouldn't count us out.”

The Trojans head to Indiana next week to face Notre Dame.