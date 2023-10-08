USC football quarterback Caleb Williams dropped a take on the Trojans defense after a 43-41 win over Arizona on Saturday.

“We wouldn't have won that game without the defense,” Williams said, via ESPN staff writer Paolo Uggetti. “We were down 17-0. This whole defense thing, our brothers, the score wouldn't be 43-41 without them. Put it simply that way.”

USC defeated the Wildcats in triple overtime at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Caleb Williams ended the night with 219 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three rushing touchdowns. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita countered with 303 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. Wildcats receiver Jacob Cowing led Arizona with four receiving touchdowns. Cornerback Jacobe Covington picked off a pass from Fifita with about 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

“The play that really turned the game in a lot of ways was (Jacobe) Covington's interception,” USC Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley said, via WeAreSC Publisher Erik McKinney. “I think we just had the fumble, and that momentum flipped back like that. Our defense, I thought, really stiffened up there in the second quarter.

“That's what allowed us to get back in it. That energized our entire team and our sideline. Obviously, you don't want to put yourself in that hole, but when you're in it, man, you can either just feel sorry for yourself or you can take yourself out. And we dug.”

USC's defense has allowed 421.3 yards per game during the 2023 season, putting it behind the Washington State Cougars, California Golden Bears and Washington Huskies for 10th place in the Pac-12, according to ESPN. Its 157 rushing yards allowed per game put it at 11th place in the conference. The UCLA Bruins currently lead the Pac-12 in yards allowed per contest with 254.2.

USC will face Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. PT on Oct 14 in Notre Dame Stadium.