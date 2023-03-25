Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley is looking for the next big star during spring practice, and it appears he may have found what he’s looking for. Riley has taken notice of CB Ceyair Wright, per The Athletic’s Antonio Morales.

“Lincoln Riley said it’s weird to say since he started nine games last year but said Ceyair Wright has been sort of a breakout player this spring: ‘(The) difference has been as substantial as anybody on our roster,'” Morales wrote on Twitter.

Wright could become a valuable part of USC football’s defensive attack this season. Yes, it is still only spring, but the fact that Riley is already impressed with Wright is a good sign for the young defender.

USC football is looking to improve in any way they can. The Trojans showed promise in their first season under Lincoln Riley, but they want to reach new heights in 2023. Caleb Williams is even helping to land players in the transfer portal. Riley recently addressed USC’s transfer portal moves up to this point.

“We brought in some good players up front. There’s no question about it,” Riley said. “And we’ve got a few more coming. There’s more competition. There’s less of a gap between what was good for us last year on the front and then kind of the gap between the next level was too big. The gap is much smaller. There’s a lot more competition, a lot more talent.”

USC football will certainly be a team to watch in 2023 as they continue to improve.