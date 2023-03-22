Following a 2022 season that saw Caleb Williams lead USC to an 11-3 record and a trip to the Cotton Bowl, the team is looking to once again turn heads in 2023.

After hiring head coach Lincoln Riley following the 2021 season, USC attacked the transfer portal. This included adding a star quarterback in Caleb Williams.

Now, in his second season leading the charge, Riley has once again leaned heavily on the transfer portal. Now with the help of Williams, this once again appears to be the case.

As the 2022 season came to an end, and South Carolina star running back MarShawn Lloyd entered the transfer portal, Caleb Williams was quick to make his pitch. Clearly, whatever Williams said worked as Lloyd agreed to join USC for his fourth collegiate season.

During a recent conversation with Keely Eure of USCTrojans.com, Lloyd spoke on how exactly Williams persuaded him to join the program.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“[Williams] texted me. He said, ‘Come here now. Let’s win a national championship and then let’s go to the league.’ And I was like, ‘Let’s go! I’m all for it.’ It was just a great conversation.” said Lloyd via Eure.

Lloyd also revealed that he and Caleb Williams have known each other for much of their lives. He spoke on how difficult it was to face off against Williams when he was younger.

“I played against him in little league and high school. I hated it every time because I couldn’t do anything to stop him, but all his defenses couldn’t do anything to stop me. Every time you know, we played against each other, it was a great game.”

With the addition of Lloyd, USC addresses its running back room in a big way. During the 2022 season, while appearing in nine games for South Carolina, he rushed for 573 yards and nine touchdowns. Through the air, he added 18 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

With a National Championship on their minds, Caleb Williams and USC have major goals for 2023. By adding Lloyd, they could help take this offense to the next level.