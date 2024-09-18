The 2024 college football season is almost approaching the end of the first month. However, recruiting news never stops. On Wednesday, five-star Class of 2025 wide receiver Jerome Myles made his decision with Texas A&M, USC, and Utah as the finalists. Previously, he was committed to Ole Miss before changing his mind and opening his recruitment back up.

Myles plays high school football at Corner Canyon in Utah, and he made his choice to play for the USC Trojans in a live stream on YouTube on Wednesday.

“For the next 3-4 years, I'll be committing to the University of…USC,” Myles said.

Myles had received plenty of interest from top-tier programs, including Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee, among plenty of others. 247Sports has Myles as the top-ranked player in the state of Utah and the No. 5 wide receiver in the entire class. Myles is also the 30th-ranked player in the country for that class.

Myles is now nursing an injury, but he will be playing for the Trojans in the near future. Myles added, “USC just blew everybody out of the water. They produce the most NFL Draft picks. And the wide receiver development is crazy.”

What does Jerome Myles bring to the table?

Myles still has a year of high school football to play, but 247Sports insider Greg Biggins was enamored with what the wide receiver brings to the table.

‘Myles is one of the top receivers in the country and has a ton of upside. He has a rare combination of size, speed and body control and reminds us a bit of former Washington All-American wide out and recent No. 9 pick of the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze. He has an athletic 6-2, 210-pound frame and is a true deep threat who can get behind any defense…He’s a physical blocker as well and will knock a defender on his backside and it’s really tough to find a discernible weakness in his game. When you combine his physical gifts in terms of frame and high-level athleticism, there aren’t many pass catchers with more long-term potential than Myles.'

Biggins comparing Myles to Rome Odunze is a huge comparison for the Utah high school standout. Myles is also a track star in high school, so his size and speed is something to watch as he ran a 10.36 in the 100-meter.

In 2022, Myles had 34 catches for 699 yards and eight scores. In 2023, he caught 19 passes for 486 yards with six touchdowns, so he flashes big-play ability that should be fun to watch at the next level.