Lincoln Riley expressed his loyalty to USC football amid rumors of him potentially following Caleb Williams to the NFL.

USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to go high in the 2024 NFL Draft. But don't expect the Trojans star to get followed in the pros by head coach Lincoln Riley.

When asked if he would accept an opportunity to coach Williams in the NFL if the opportunity presented itself, the USC football sideline boss vehemently shut it down.

“Hell no. No. I’m coaching at SC. Period,” Riley said, per Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

“I didn’t come here for some short-term thing and as long as SC continues to give us the support and the things we need to continue to build this, this was not a two-year rebuild. No. I’m going to be the coach at SC. Period. End of discussion. I’m so committed to this place because I know what it can be. And if that commitment continues to get matched around us, we’re going to do what we’ve got to do in here and make the adjustments, make the tough decisions, push on the good, own the bad, fix the bad. We’re in it through all the twists and turns and I wanted to make sure people knew that and the more people we have with that same attitude, the faster this thing’s going to get back to normal.”

Lincoln Riley still loyal to USC football amid rumors

In any case, Riley and Williams will always have a strong bond. Williams started his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners before following Riley to USC football. Riley would love to see Williams grow into a star in the NFL, but his commitment to USC football appears to be solid as a rock despite the struggles in the 2023 campaign.

The Trojans finished their regular-season schedule with a 7-5 overall record after losing their final three outings.