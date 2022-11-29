Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the ‘revenge game’ narrative ahead of their Pac-12 Championship clash with Utah, per Antonio Morales.

“This is not a revenge game,” Riley said. “This is not what this is. We played a really good football game, as did Utah up in Salt Lake and it was an elite college football game. It came down to one play here or there. They got us that time but this is not about that game.”

Lincoln Riley and USC football’s only loss of the season came against Utah in the form of a 43-42 heartbreaking defeat. The Trojans were stunned, but have not lost a game since. Meanwhile, Utah is 9-3 on the season.

Nevertheless, USC football cannot afford to take anything for granted on Friday. USC fans will feel confident with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams leading the charge. Williams, who’s in the Heisman Trophy conversation, recently revealed the role that the Heisman played in his recruitment to USC.

“Yeah. He’s had a couple of Heisman guys who have won and another guy who was there,” Williams said. “(Lincoln Riley) believed I had traits of them all and had some unique traits myself. So he tries to recruit guys like that who can help him win championships and normally those guys are the best players.”

It is safe to say Williams’ decision to join Riley in Southern California has panned out so far. But the job is not done. Revenge game or not, USC football will do everything in their power to take care of business against Utah this week.