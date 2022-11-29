Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams have formed quite the coach-QB duo for USC football. Williams recently revealed that Riley used the Heisman Trophy during the USC recruiting process, per Antonio Morales.

“Yeah. He’s had a couple of Heisman guys who have won and another guy who was there,” Williams said. “(Riley) believed I had traits of them all and had some unique traits myself. So he tries to recruit guys like that who can help him win championships and normally those guys are the best players.”

Caleb Williams is in the midst of the Heisman Trophy conversation. Ohio State’s Bryce Young is his primary competition for the award. The Trojans recent victory over Notre Dame paired with the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan boosted Williams’ Heisman chances, as now both USC and Ohio State have 1 loss on the season.

From a statistical standpoint, Caleb Williams has impressed as well. The USC QB has thrown for over 3,700 yards to go along with 34 passing touchdowns and only 3 interceptions. He has found success under Lincoln Riley and the Trojans’ system so far in 2022.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Williams can lock up the Heisman Trophy this year. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum shared a promising take on Caleb Williams’ Heisman odds, per ESPN.

“Lock it up, it’s over. He (Williams) has won the Heisman Trophy,” Finebaum said.

Caleb Williams was previously listed as the Heisman Trophy favorite according to FanDuel. And it appears that he is still firmly in the driver’s seat for the award.