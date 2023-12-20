After losing two of their top QBs, USC football needs to find someone else for the 2024 season.

The USC football team is going to be in a very different spot next year in terms of their quarterback room. This year, the Trojans had maybe the best QB room in the entire country as they had Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as their starter, and one of their backups was Malachi Nelson, the #1 overall recruit from the 2023 recruiting class. USC was in good hands, but the Trojans will be without both of those players next year as Williams is going to leave for the NFL, and Nelson is entering the transfer portal.

Now, USC football has another position that they need to get figured out this offseason. The Trojans main need is obviously on defense as they struggled this season due to the poor play on that side of the side of the ball. However, now that both of those QBs are leaving, it creates another offseason challenge for USC.

One player that USC is now targeting is five-star QB and Florida football commit DJ Lagway, according to a tweet from On3. Lagway is committed to the Gators, but that recruiting class has recently lost a few top commits after Florida had a disappointing season in 2023. USC and Texas A&M are now two teams that are trying to flip Lagway.

DJ Lagway is ranked as a five-star prospect according to On3, and he is the #10 overall player in the 2024 class. He is the #2 QB in the class, and he is the #3 player from the state of Texas. He currently attends Willis High School in Willis, Texas.

Florida football went on a recruiting surge over the summer and they at one point had a top-five class. However, while their class is still very impressive, it doesn't look as good as it did a few months ago. The Gators haven't been able to produce the on-field results that prospects are looking for, and it has resulted in some players deciding that Florida isn't the place for them. The Gators ended up finishing this season 5-7 (3-5), and that isn't what the top players in the country want to see.

USC football had a similar issue this season with their recruiting class and on-field results. The Trojans also picked up some recruiting momentum over the summer, but it lost some traction after their disappointing 7-5 season. They also had arguably the best QB in the nation this season, so it's hard to imagine how the year would've gone without him.

Now, USC has to find their QB of the future, and it's looking like he isn't on the roster right now. Perhaps the Trojans will do some experimenting with those roster guys when they take on Louisville in the Holiday Bowl on December 27th. After that, USC will have to devote all attention to what will be a crucial offseason for the program.