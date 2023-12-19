USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is 'close to a lock' to go No. 1 in the upcoming draft according to several GMs

Since the closing of the 2023 NFL Draft, the the narrative began that USC football quarterback Caleb Williams would be the clear-cut top option in 2024. Williams more or else confirmed his status as a top quarterback prospect in 2023. Though USC struggled as a team toward the end of the year, Williams hasn't done anything to question his caliber as a top pick.

One general manager believes Williams is a near-lock to go No. 1 overall. “He's close to a lock [to go No. 1],” the GM said. “I wouldn't say he's a lock to the level Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow were, but he's more of a lock than Bryce Young or Baker Mayfield,” via ESPN's Matt Miller.

However, Williams has yet to declare for the draft. He has announced that he will not be playing in USC's bowl game, but has yet to share a decision on if he'll stay in college for another year. So far, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are the top prospects who have already declared.

Assuming that Caleb Williams does enter the draft, he'll be predicted to go No. 1. But is there any chance someone could overtake him? According to a couple scouts, Williams will be the favorite, but the pre-draft process could impact who teams favor.

“For Maye or someone else to take that top spot [from Williams], I think interviews are important, but it's also a matter of preference and scheme. What offense are you running? What division are you in? Maye is much bigger than Williams, and that alone could swing a decision,” an AFC North scout said. “In our division, size could be the tiebreaker if you have them rated closely — especially when you look at how Bryce Young is struggling [in Carolina],” via Miller.

An AFC South scout added, “Williams is the top guy right now, but things can change once the interviews start and the combine happens. Remember last year, Young was a ‘lock,' then the combine happened and C.J. Stroud killed it and Anthony Richardson killed it, and the narrative changed for a while. That could happen with Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy in the next four months.”

Williams' closest competitor is UNC quarterback Drake Maye, who has widely been considered one of the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft all year. Outside of these two, J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. have risen after strong seasons, but likely not enough to overtake Williams or Maye.