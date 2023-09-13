USC football defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has a surprising pick for who he thinks is the defensive MVP through three weeks. Grinch says defensive end Solomon Byrd has been the MVP, over other defenders like linebacker Mason Cobb.

Through the first three games, Byrd has put up 2.5 sacks, 10 pressures, and forced two fumbles as the Trojans have rolled to three wins to start the year.

Grinch spoke on Byrd, saying, “He’s a guy that I absolutely would highlight as someone who has been kind of a catalyst for us,” via Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

Given that Cobb missed the last two games versus Nevada and Stanford, it's not surprising that he isn't Grinch's defensive MVP since he simply hasn't been on the field much. Still, this doesn't take away what Solomon Byrd has accomplished through three weeks so far. As Grinch points out, Byrd has been a defensive playmaker for the Trojans, having put up multiple sacks and forcing a fumble in back-to-back games. The 2022 transfer from Wyoming has certainly earned the praise from Grinch.

Even with Mason Cobb and linebacker Eric Gentry sidelined, Alex Grinch has so far fulfilled his goal to improve the USC football defense this year after they got exposed toward the end of last season. Though they haven't played many great opponents with matchup against San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford so far, they held the latter two opponents to 14 points or less in each game. With Cobb and Gentry expected to return soon, their defense should get even better.