Pac-12 Media Day is underway and USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is arguably the most enticing player for soundbites out of the conference. Although this is mostly because of how good Williams is on the field, he spent some time talking about other players on the gridiron that should help USC this season, including new linebacker Mason Cobb.

“He [Mason Cobb] talks a bunch of trash, that’s the type of player you want on Saturday.”

Mason Cobb came to USC football through the transfer portal during this spring. He spent the last few seasons playing for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and he was a dominant force in Stillwater. In three years he had 106 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one pass defensed, and one forced fumble. He appeared in 31 total games while netting 13 starts.

Cobb will compete for playing time at inside linebacker for the Trojans this season and has two years remaining of eligibility. After making the All-Big-12 Second Team in 2022 for Oklahoma State, Cobb is coming to USC ready to make a difference right away.

Trojans fans will be excited about Cobb being in the fold on defense this year. Nevertheless, there is not nearly as much excitement in comparison to watching Caleb Williams play quarterback again for the Trojans. After winning the Heisman Trophy last season, Williams has a big act to follow, but the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will certainly be ready for the spotlight. Overall, the ultimate goal for USC football, Caleb Williams and Mason Cobb this year is certainly a Pac-12 conference championship and a trip to the College Football Playoffs.