The USC football team is looking to improve their defense for the upcoming season. The Trojans play their first game Saturday versus San Jose State with high expectations in what is most likely their last season with star quarterback Caleb Williams.

However, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is taking a unique approach to fixing their D. He is not just watching film of games from last season, but from practices too so he can see where they really need to shore up their tactics.

Grinch reflected on his decision to look closer at practice film saying, “It provides a little bit of insight maybe why you didn't do certain things. It again takes some discipline, and you got to rip off some Band-Aids to do some of those things,” Grinch said. “For instance, finishing football. If you can't put together on Tuesday and Wednesday two hours of practice building and scouting, it's going to be really hard to put 60 minutes in [on Saturdays],” via Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.

After the Trojans gave up 415.1 total total yards per game and almost 150 rushing yards per game, Grinch is open to change to help the defense improve from those figures.

“Everything is obviously on the table moving forward, but the big-picture stuff in terms of who you want to be and what you want to be. Did we succeed in that in Year 1? No, but that piece doesn't change,” Grinch said. “What you're looking for is the tangible piece. The fact is we now have to make sure we play more physically, play faster. … All those things have to move the needle.”

Alex Grinch enters his second season as the defensive coordinator for USC. He not only needs to better the defense for the team's overall performance, but to enhance his job security.