The USC football program is reloading after a solid 2023-24 season. The Trojans are losing a top contributor in star quarterback Caleb Williams; however, the team has landed a coveted defensive player in the college football transfer portal. Former Florida State football DB Greedy Vance Jr. has made a pivotal decision.
After a thorough search, Vance committed to USC on Monday, per On3. The 5-foot-11 defensive back was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal. Vance has amassed 71 tackles, four interceptions, and 12 passes defended thus far in his college career. He has one more year of eligibility left.
The Trojans will surely benefit from his service, given his extensive experience.
Greedy Vance. Jr. started his collegiate career with Louisville in 2020. He spent two years with the program before transferring to the highly respected Florida State football program. Vance played a role in two consecutive winning Seminole seasons.
In 2022-23, Vance was part of the team that went 10-3. He comes off a year where the Seminoles nearly made the College Football Playoff in 2024. Florida State went 13-1 and earned a berth to the Orange Bowl to face the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs, who crushed the Seminoles 63-3.
Despite the relatively successful season, Vance sought a new start in the transfer portal. He looks to help take USC to the next level after their middling season.
The Trojans finished 2023-24 with a record of 8-5 and were ranked fifth in the Pac-12. The program had a wild run while Caleb Williams was with the team. Williams left the program with sights on his professional career. He is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Thus, many wonder how USC will regain success in his absence.
Can USC football navigate major changes and get back to the top?
Caleb Williams was one of the best quarterbacks in Trojans history. The 22-year-old transferred to USC from Oklahoma for his sophomore year in 2022.
After throwing for 1,912 passing yards and 21 touchdowns during his freshman year at OU, Williams lept to a whopping 4,537 yards and 42 TDs during his first year at USC. As a result, he won the prestigious Heisman Trophy honor over other talented players including 2023-24 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and former Ohio State standout CJ Stroud.
Williams followed his stellar year up with another round of respectable production. However, he and his team did not reach the same previous heights.
He amassed 3,622 yards and 30 TDs in his junior year while playing through a sprained pinky finger. In the end, Williams led the Trojans to a 7-5 regular season record, which was slightly disappointing considering the team advanced to the 2022-23 Pac-12 Championship a year prior.
Regardless, Williams' time with USC is over, and the team looks to reach new heights with new contributors. On the defensive side, the Trojans will be in good hands under the leadership of Vance Greedy Jr. in addition to their returning players and recruits.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how the team handles the rest of the offseason as college football transfer portal moves continue to gain traction.