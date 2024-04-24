Amon-Ra St. Brown is incredibly valuable to the Detroit Lions. So valuable they've made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the entire NFL.
On Wednesday, the organization inked their top pass-catcher to a new $120 million contract extension, with $77 million guaranteed.
Via Ian Rapoport:
“Sources: The Lions have a deal for one of the top young talents, agreeing on an extension for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. He gets 4 years and more than $120M with $77M guaranteed.The deal done by Joby Branion of @VanguardSG makes St. Brown the highest-paid WR in the NFL.”
A massive payday for St. Brown, one of the best young WRs in the league. Extending the 24-year-old was always seen as a top priority for the Lions heading into the offseason and it's understandable why. He's been absolutely brilliant since the day he stepped foot in Motown.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is a building block for Lions
Detroit ended up drafting St. Brown in the fourth round in 2021 out of USC. Boy, was that a steal. St. Brown had 90 catches in his rookie year for 912 yards and five touchdowns. 2022 saw that number jump to 106 receptions and over 1,000 yards before a massive 2023 campaign where St. Brown played a key part in the Lions making it all the way to the NFC Championship.
The former Trojan had 119 grabs for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns, cementing himself as a franchise cornerstone for years to come. In the playoffs, St. Brown stepped up in a big way with 22 receptions in three contests, including seven catches against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.
With this new deal, St. Brown is getting a mind-boggling pay raise. He's set to make just $3.3 million in the final year of his rookie contract. Earlier this month, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that St. Brown and the Lions weren't far off agreeing to an extension.
By the looks of it, St. Brown is set to make around $30 million per season. He did initially skip voluntary workouts in the hopes of securing the bag, but there was never really any doubt that St. Brown would get paid handsomely.
The Lions finished the 23′ season with a stellar 12-2 record en route to the NFC North title. Jared Goff has reinvented himself in Detroit and it definitely helps when you have versatile weapons around you like Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs, among others. Head coach Dan Campbell hinted at new deals for both Goff and St. Brown last month when he spoke to the media:
“Yeah, those are priorities,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said, per the Detroit Free Press. “Those are certainly priorities. I’m not going to get into those, but certainly there’s conversations that are being had.”
The only knock on the Lions is their defense, which does need to improve. But, this team is clearly built for success for many years to come and they will have their WR1 happy after getting his money. Now, it's time to lock down Goff.
It's an exciting time to be a Lions fan.