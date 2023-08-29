USC football opened the season on Saturday at home against San Jose State football, and the Trojans took down the Spartans 56-28 to improve to 1-0. Not everything was perfect, but one incredibly bright spot was true freshman wide receiver Zachariah Branch. Branch burst onto the scene in his first game and led the team with four receptions. He totaled 58 yards and added one receiving touchdown and one electrifying kickoff return touchdown as well. It was one of the best debuts we've seen from a freshman in quite some time, and the college football world can't stop talking about his performance.

“He's Jaylen Waddle all over again,” Said Max Chadwick, CFB analyst at PFF.

That's quite the comparison. Jaylen Waddle is one of the best college wide receivers that we've seen in recent years, and he is now a top NFL WR with the Miami Dolphins. If Zachariah Branch ends up having a career like Waddle's, he's going to be very special.

The college football world is excited to see Branch in action again this week against Nevada football. His performance this past weekend was incredible, but it was just the first game of his career and it was against San Jose State. It's going to very exciting to see Branch go up against the better teams that USC football has on the schedule once Pac-12 play starts, because he clearly has the potential to have some explosive performances.

With Branch, Tahj Washington, Dorian Singer, Brenden Rice and many other weapons on this USC offense to help Caleb Williams, the Trojans are going to very hard to stop this season. If the defense can tighten things up, they're going to be have a really good year.