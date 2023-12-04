The running back is turning pro after spending his junior season with the Trojans

USC football running back MarShawn Lloyd, who overcame a mystery injury to notch over 1,000 total yards this season, is declaring for the NFL Draft. Lloyd announced in a stirring social media post Monday morning. Check it out below.

Unsurprisingly, the video looks back fondly at the player's tenure with USC football. Lloyd had 820 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games for the Trojans this season. He also caught 13 passes for 232 receiving yards. Lloyd spent two seasons at South Carolina before joining USC for his junior year. In 32 college games —21 of which came with the Gamecocks, Lloyd totaled 1,621 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He also caught 34 passes for 452 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

The 5'9″ 210-pound Lloyd is “one of the quickest runners in the country, thanks to an impressive burst from his choppy feet,” writes Pro Football Network's Ian Valentino in August. “He'll gamble on his athleticism occasionally; the results are either a home run or a strikeout. A good season should push Lloyd into the early Day 3 range as a rotational starter or high-end backup in the NFL.”

Texas alum Bijan Robinson, selected eighth by the Atlanta Falcons, was the highest-selected running back in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings are among the teams reportedly seeking running back depth in the 2024 draft.

In terms of Lloyd's replacement, the Trojans are currently slated for three scholarship running backs for the 2024 season, according to Chris Treviño of The Peristyle. USC is also expected to be a significant player in the transfer portal throughout December.