USC football's Lincoln Riley gives an exciting injury update on MarShawn Lloyd ahead of their game against Oregon.

The USC football program has an important matchup on Saturday as they aim to upset the Oregon Ducks. With that in mind, the Trojans may have their star running back finally return to the lineup.

Marshawn Lloyd hasn't been available but he is on track to return from injury, per Ryan Kartje of the LA Times. If that's the case, USC football could give the Ducks some trouble on Saturday. It's not entirely clear what injury Lloyd is suffering with.

“Lincoln Riley said that if there aren’t any issues between now and Saturday, running back MarShawn Lloyd should make the trip to Oregon.”

Hopefully, Lloyd can return to action as his presence was missed in USC's previous matchup against the Washington Huskies. The Trojans will need to be on point on Saturday, as Oregon looks like a true contender this season.

Lloyd transferred to USC football after playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The red-shirt junior has been a star for the Trojans, racking up 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through nine games. They'll need his 7.7 rushing per attempt average if they hope to take down the Ducks.

With that said, this is only good news for USC football. Of course, there is a chance he'll miss another game. However, Lincoln Riley's comments indicate that Lloyd is close to returning. If he is a no-go on Saturday, then we should expect to see MarShawn Lloyd play the following game.

Look for more updates on USC and Lloyd, as Riley and the coaching staff will monitor their star running back for the rest of the week. An official announcement should be made before the start of the game on Saturday.