The USC women's basketball program picked up a 73-55 win over Kansas to advance to the Sweet 16 on Monday and after another incredible game by JuJu Watkins, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb had a firm statement on the freshman year that her superstar has had.
“If there's a better freshman season in history, I'd like to hear about it,” Lindsay Gottlieb said, via Shotgun Spratling on X.
JuJu Watkins made some history in the game against Kansas, recording 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the win for USC women's basketball. Watkins became the first freshman to have 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in an NCAA Tournament game since LaToya Thomas in 2000, according to Anthony Gharib of ESPN Stats and Info. She now has the third most points by a freshman in a season in Division I history with 861, according to Gharib. The most in a season is 898, so Watkins has a real chance of beating that record in this NCAA Tournament.
After the game against Kansas, JuJu Watkins' season averages come out to 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Watkins has helped USC reach new heights this season, as the Trojans are on their way to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1994.
Can USC and JuJu Watkins go the distance?
Watkins is certainly pulling her weight so far in this NCAA Tournament for USC. The next task for the Trojans will be to go to Portland and win two games. The first matchup will come on Saturday against Baylor, a No. 5 seed. The Bears are 26-7 overall, but USC will undoubtedly be favorites in that matchup.
If USC is able to get past Baylor, it would bring an Elite Eight matchup against either No. 3 seed UConn or No,. 7 seed Duke. The UConn Huskies won two games against Jackson State and Syracuse to get to the Sweet 16 for the 30th consecutive time. The game against Syracuse was particularly close, so it is not a given that the Huskies get the win over Duke.
Duke beat No. 10 seed Richmond, then upset No. 2 seed Ohio State in the second round to get to the Sweet 16. Despite being a No. 7 seed, Duke undoubtedly has a good chance to advance past the Huskies.
A matchup of USC against UConn would likely bring a lot of eyes, as Watkins going up against Paige Bueckers would be one of the most exciting matchups of the whole tournament. If Duke Advances, Watkins will have to go up a tough Blue Devils defense that has shown it can muck up games with the press.
Either way, USC will have tough competition in the next two games to try to advance to the Final Four. The good news is that being in Portland, it should be like a home environment for the Trojans.