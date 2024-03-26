USC women's basketball continues its March Madness run. On Thursday, the Trojans booked themselves a Sweet 16 ticket by defeating Kansas, 73-55. USC was led by Juju Watkins and Mackenzie Forbes, who scored 28 and 20 points, respectively.
THE TROJANS MOVE ON TO THE SWEET 16!@USCWBB keeps dancing after defeating Kansas, 73 -55!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Ne2qqPGN3T
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 26, 2024
USC led throughout the game, but it there were bumps along the way. Starting the second half with a nine-point cushion, the Trojans suddeny found themselves up by just a point courtesy of a run spearheaded by Kansas players S'Mya Nichols and Holly Kersgieter.
Luckily for USC, Watkins made a three and hit free throws to give USC a bit of breathing room entering the final qurter. In the fourth, USC made sure there were no more close calls. The Trojans outscored the Jayhawks 20-9 to finish off the game with a statement.
Juju Watkin's performance in USC's win over Kansas
As for USC's young star, Watkins herself had another big game. The six-foot-two guard tallied a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds. In addition, she had five assists, two steals and was 4-of-8 (50%) from the three-point range.
Watkins did commit six turnovers, but looking at the numbers, she more than made up for it with her offense. Straight off the bat, Watkins immediately put herself on the scoreboard. Shooting a three and hitting two layups, one of which was set up by a nasty eurostep, Watkins scored USC's first seven points of the game.
She would continue the tear althroughout. Watkins looked to score at every opportunity — from three-point pullups to mid-range hits, the freshman guard was a woman on a mission against Kansas.
