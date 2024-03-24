USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins shared a pretty cool moment with the daughters of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following their win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday night.
USC women's basketball connection with the Bryants
The Bryants, Vanessa and her daughters Bianka and Capri, were in attendance for Saturday's showdown to show their support for the Trojans.
Vanessa Bryant and the fam out supporting JuJu Watkins and USC ♥️ pic.twitter.com/F91huiWunk
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 23, 2024
There's a deep connection between USC women's basketball and the Bryants, with the wife of the Lakers legend and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation gifting the team unreleased Nike sneakers prior to the start of the season. USC is one of the six NCAA teams that is part of the Mamba Programs made in honor of Kobe, with the selected teams receiving shoes, apparel and more throughout the campaign, according to Sports Illustrated.
Not to mention that Wakins herself has been open about her love for Bryant, with the Black Mamba undoubtedly having a huge impact on the freshman's growth as a player. Earlier in February, Watkins even went as far as to saying that “Kobe is L.A.”
“I'm always just in constant awe of him and his legacy, and of course Gigi, too. [I’m] just always making sure I have that type of mindset and trying to adopt more of that Mamba mentality every time I step on the court,” Watkins said, via LA Times.
JuJu Watkins' cool moment with Kobe Bryant's daughters
With that said, it's not a surprise to see JuJu Watkins have a close relationship with Vanessa Bryant and the family of the Lakers icon.
After the game that saw the Trojans easily handle the Islanders in an 87-55 beatdown, Watkins made sure to give some time to Bianka and Capri to make their day. Watkins was spotted taking a photo with the two young children, who were definitely ecstatic to share that memory with college basketball's fastest rising star.
JuJu Watkins poses for pictures with Bianka and Capri Bryant after #USC advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Galen Center. pic.twitter.com/N0Zrb9eFxz
— McKenna Keil (@mckenna_keil) March 23, 2024
Sure enough, the Bryants had a blast in the game. After all, Watkins and USC gave them a massive treat with a dominant perfromance.
Watkins had a night to remember, as she propelled the USC women's basketball team to the massive 32-point win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. She dropped 23 points and tallied five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the no. 1 seeds. Moreover, she made history with her production, as she surpassed Cheryl Miller for the USC single-season scoring record
McKenzie Forbes was the Trojans' co-top scorer with a 23 piece of her own, as the Islanders posed little challenge after scoring just four points in the opening quarter.
Following the contest, Watkins was surprised to know the record she broke for USC. She then proceeded to give credit to her coach, Lindsay Gottlieb, and her teammates for trusting her completely and giving her the opportunity to thrive.
“Oh I wasn't even aware that happened but I'm just grateful honestly. Coach has so much trust in me and I'm grateful for that. My teammates have so much trust in me so I'm just grateful to be in that mention and to be a part of the Trojan legacy,” Watkins shared.
However, while Watkins is happy with what they have done, she highlighted that they are just getting started. As they head to the Round of 32, Watkins knows very well that the job isn't over–like what Kobe usually say.