USC women's basketball star freshman JuJu Watkins breaks another record, but which one(s)?

Standout USC women's basketball player JuJu Watkins has once again made headlines by securing her ninth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor on Jan. 15th. The achievement sets a new record in the conference, highlighting Watkins' exceptional talent and contribution to her the Trojans.



In a historic game against the second-ranked UCLA on Jan. 15, Watkins played a pivotal role in USC's victory, scoring a game-high 32 points. The game marked her sixth instance of crossing the 30-point mark this season. Additionally, Watkins had a perfect performance from the free-throw line, making all 16 attempts. This ties for the third-highest in a single game in USC's history, via USC.



Watkins' contributions were not limited to scoring. She also secured her third double-double of the season by grabbing 10 rebounds, along with providing three blocks, three assists and three steals. Her all-around play was instrumental in USC's 73-65 win over UCLA, a victory that holds special importance as it came in front of a record crowd of 10,657 at the Galen Center. It was particularly noteworthy as it marked the first time since the 1993-94 season that USC has defeated two top-10 teams.



Watkins' leadership on the court is evident as she has led USC in scoring in every game she has played this season, a total of 13 games. Her record for the most 30-point games in a season by a true freshman at USC is just another feather in her cap.



Looking ahead, JuJu Watkins and USC are preparing to face more challenges on the road. They are scheduled to play against two ranked Pac-12 opponents, with games against No. 20 Utah on Friday, and No. 3 Colorado on Sunday.