JuJu Watkins equals Kristine Anigwe's Pac-12 freshman record, shining as USC's women's basketball sensation.

USC’s standout player, JuJu Watkins, has equaled a Pac-12 record by being named Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season. This achievement puts her on par with Cal’s Kristine Anigwe, who set the record in 2016.

The only week Watkins did not win the freshman award was the week of Dec. 18, when the Trojans had no games scheduled, per Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports.

Watkins has been a dominant force for the No. 9 ranked Trojans, leading the team in scoring in every game she has played. Her recent performances against Oregon and Oregon State were especially notable. Against Oregon State, she scored 28 points and had a career-high five blocks, as reported by the Associated Press. In the game against Oregon, Watkins added 17 points and tied her career high with six assists.

“We know the gravity that she brings to the game around,” USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said, via Ahmad Akkaoui of 247sports.com. “She had dang near a triple-double, so if her lowest scoring output is 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one turnover, it’s pretty remarkable. … You gotta pick your poison, and if you’re going to kind of sell out on her and make it tough for her, she’s going to get you in other ways.

“She’s a two-way player. She gets a ton of deflections. She can block shots. She’s obviously more than just a scorer, and we’re going to continue to trust that she makes the right basketball play again and again.”

Looking ahead, the Trojans, who have a 12-1 overall record and are 2-1 in the Pac-12, are preparing for a rematch against No. 2 UCLA on Sunday. Their last game against UCLA ended in a narrow 71-64 loss. The upcoming game is a chance for USC, led by Watkins, to challenge the undefeated Bruins.

Watkins’ matching of Anigwe’s record is a significant milestone in her college basketball career. As USC continues its season, JuJu Watkins remains a key player to watch.