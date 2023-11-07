JuJu Watkins scored 32 points in her USC debut, breaking records and earning praise from NBA icon LeBron James on social media

In a stunning display of skill, USC's newest star, JuJu Watkins, set the college basketball world on fire with a 32-point explosion in her debut against Ohio State. The No. 21 USC Trojans, fueled by Watkins' historic performance, clinched an 83-74 victory over the No. 7 ranked Buckeyes on Nov. 6.

Los Angeles Lakers' and NBA superstar LeBron James, no stranger to high-pressure debuts, took to Instagram to laud Watkins' outstanding game.

“What y'all expect! She LIKE THAT!!!” exclaimed James in an Instagram story, a vocal supporter of up-and-coming talent, particularly when it echoes the promise of such a remarkable career start.

Watkins' achievement was more than just personal glory; it was a record-breaking moment that surpassed the USC women's basketball debut record previously held by basketball legend Lisa Leslie. The game had an electric atmosphere, with Watkins dominating from the get-go, exhibiting ability usually seen in seasoned professionals.

Watkins, hailing from Watts, California, and a former Sierra Canyon High School star, has already made waves before setting foot on the college court. As the No. 1 recruit of ESPNW’s Class of 2023, Watkins chose USC over other basketball powerhouses, a significant win for coach Lindsay Gottlieb. Her high school stats are a testament to her versatility and skill, making her one of the most anticipated players to watch this season.

With this game, Watkins has not only lived up to but perhaps even surpassed the high expectations placed upon her. Her performance was a declaration of her arrival and a promise of the incredible talent she brings to USC women's basketball. As LeBron James and the rest of the basketball community watch, JuJu Watkins is just getting started.