Freshman phenom JuJu Watkins dominates with 32 points, leading USC to a thrilling 73-65 victory over UCLA, snapping their unbeaten streak.

In a Pac-12 showdown, freshman sensation JuJu Watkins showcased her basketball prowess, leading the No. 6 USC women's basketball team to a 73-65 win over the No. 5. UCLA Bruins, who were ranked No. 2 on game day Sunday. Watkins scored a remarkable 32 points, contributing significantly to ending UCLA's undefeated streak this season.

This performance was Watkins' sixth 30-point game of the season and a pivotal moment for the Trojans (13-1, 3-1 Pac-12), who extended their home winning streak to 17 games.

“She just goes all-out all the time,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said, via the Associated Press.

Watkins attributed her success to the team's collective energy, especially on defense, saying, “I fed off my teammates' energy. You just want to be a part of that.”

The game also saw significant contributions from McKenzie Forbes, who added 18 points, helping to snap USC's nine-game losing streak against their crosstown rivals. UCLA (14-1, 3-1), led by Charisma Osborne with 25 points, struggled to find their rhythm, particularly in the first half. UCLA's leading scorer and rebounder, Lauren Betts, was limited to just 10 points.

“We were just trying to keep fighting, trying to get to the basket,” Osborne said. “We kept giving up buckets and we couldn't get stops.”

Despite being short-handed, missing key players Rayah Marshall and Aaliyah Gayles due to illness, USC was resilient. They capitalized on UCLA's 15 turnovers in the first half, converting them into 16 points. USC's runs of 11-0 and 15-0 in the first and second quarters set the stage for their halftime lead of 34-19.

“We showed so much what we're capable of, not just to fans but to ourselves,” Forbes said.

JuJu Watkins also excelled in defense and rebounding. Despite missing all her six 3-point attempts, she was perfect from the free throw line, going 16-of-16, and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The game was also a star-studded event, with celebrities like Chris Brown, Saweetie, Candace Parker and Cheryl Miller in attendance.